Chart Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BALL GROUND, Ga. (AP) — BALL GROUND, Ga. (AP) — Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $76.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ball Ground, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $1.53. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.59 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.62 per share.

The equipment maker for the energy sector posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.12 billion.

