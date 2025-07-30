Live Radio
Home » Latest News » CGI: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CGI: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 30, 2025, 6:48 AM

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — CGI Group Inc. (GIB) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $295.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Montreal-based company said it had profit of $1.32. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.52 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.51 per share.

The information technology and business process services company posted revenue of $2.96 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.91 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GIB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GIB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up