C&F: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 25, 2025, 7:06 AM

TOANO, Va. (AP) — TOANO, Va. (AP) — C&F Financial Corp. (CFFI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $7.7 million.

The Toano, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of $2.37 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $47.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $36.4 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

