Century Communities: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 23, 2025, 4:29 PM

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — Century Communities Inc. (CCS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $34.9 million.

The Greenwood Village, Colorado-based company said it had profit of $1.14 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.37 per share.

The single-family homebuilder posted revenue of $1 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $935 million.

