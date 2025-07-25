CenterPoint: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $198 million. On a…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $198 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 29 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The energy delivery company posted revenue of $1.94 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

CenterPoint expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.74 to $1.76 per share.

