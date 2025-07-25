Centene: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Centene Corp. (CNC) on Friday reported a loss of $253 million in…

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Centene Corp. (CNC) on Friday reported a loss of $253 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 16 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The healthcare company posted revenue of $48.74 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $43.94 billion.

