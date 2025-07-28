Celestica: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Celestica Inc. (CLS) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $211 million. The Toronto-based company…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Celestica Inc. (CLS) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $211 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of $1.82 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.39 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.24 per share.

The electronics manufacturing services company posted revenue of $2.89 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.67 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Celestica expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.37 to $1.53.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.88 billion to $3.13 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Celestica expects full-year earnings to be $5.50 per share, with revenue expected to be $11.55 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.