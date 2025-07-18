Celebration Key Opens in the Bahamas — Here’s What to Expect

Grab your beach bags, Carnival Cruise Line fans. Celebration Key — the budget-friendly cruise line‘s much-anticipated, 65-acre private destination in…

Grab your beach bags, Carnival Cruise Line fans. Celebration Key — the budget-friendly cruise line‘s much-anticipated, 65-acre private destination in the Bahamas — is open to the public. Around 260 sailings will visit Celebration Key beginning July 19 through early 2028, with plenty of later itineraries still to be announced. Unlike Carnival Corporation’s other private island escapes that serve multiple cruise lines (i.e., Princess Cays and RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay), this tropical paradise on the south coast of Grand Bahama is exclusive to Carnival passengers. Read on to see what you can expect.

Amenities

Celebration Key is divided into five “portals”: Paradise Plaza, Calypso Lagoon, Starfish Lagoon, Pearl Cove Beach Club and Lokono Cove.

— Paradise Plaza: Situated at the entrance of Celebration Key, Paradise Plaza features a towering 10-story Suncastle and two waterslides stretching more than 350 feet long. This area also offers live music, an observation deck, an ice cream shop, a picturesque Bahamas-inspired fountain and a guest services desk.

— Calypso Lagoon: This adult-friendly beach area boasts warm sands with plenty of lounge chairs, a sports court, cabanas, a bar with swing seats and multiple eateries. What’s more, the exclusive adults-only spot within this section is home to the world’s largest swim-up bar (featuring 166 in-water seats).

— Starfish Lagoon: Families with kids will want to head straight to Starfish Lagoon. It provides a lagoon and beach, the Guppy Grotto splash pad with a wading pool, sports courts (think: volleyball, pickleball and basketball) and floating cabanas. Adults can enjoy the swim-up bar, and there are plenty of dining options for the whole family.

— Pearl Cove Beach Club: For a fully child-free experience, make your way to Pearl Cove Beach Club. This adults-only area has an 11,000-square-foot infinity pool, a private spot on the beach, a swim-up bar, a live DJ spinning poolside tunes, and daybeds and lounge chairs in the shade or sun. (Note: Access to Pearl Cove Beach Club requires an additional $179.99 fee per person. Costs include an open bar, lunch and access to all amenities.)

— Lokono Cove: When you need a break from the sun, head to Lokono Cove to shop for Bahamian art, straw hats and other crafts made by local artisans. You’ll also find an art exhibit, a mural wall and shops selling duty-free jewelry.

Beach chairs, towels and umbrellas are complimentary; guests may reserve premium amenities like floating cabanas, daybeds and lagoon villas for an extra charge. While you’ll find plenty to do on your own, you can also book shore excursions (at an additional cost) to explore Grand Bahama. Options include sightseeing, zip lining, snorkeling and more.

Dining

Across Celebration Key’s five portals, you’ll find more than 30 bars and dining venues featuring authentic Bahamian food, fruity drinks, fresh seafood, burgers and hot dogs, and more. Highlights include:

— Mingo’s Tropical Bar & Kitchen: Located in Calypso Lagoon, this restaurant (named after the Bahamas’ national bird) serves up coconut shrimp, jerk chicken, tacos and frozen drinks.

— Gill’s Grill: Head to this Caribbean-inspired eatery in Starfish Lagoon for fresh fish and lobster, seafood baskets and plenty of kid-friendly dishes.

— Sunshine Swings Bar: Enjoy poolside cocktails at Calypso Lagoon while you sway back and forth in your very own swing seat.

— Food trucks: In Starfish Lagoon’s Food Truck Plaza, you’ll find an assortment of local food trucks with everything from chicken sandwiches to conch fritters.

— Ice cream and coffee shops: Whether you need a cold treat or a caffeine kick, Celebration Key has you covered.

Cruisers will receive one complimentary meal at any fast casual venue (Mingo’s Express, Captain’s Galley Food Hall, snack shacks or food trucks), or 25% off an entree at a full-service restaurant.

Cruisers cannot use their onboard drink packages to cover beverages on Celebration Key. Instead, drinks are sold a la carte, though water is available free of charge. Alcoholic beverages are included for those who pay for access to the Pearl Cove Beach Club.

Family-friendly fun

If you’ve got kids in tow, you’ll love Starfish Lagoon. This family-friendly area includes a freshwater lagoon, a large beach area, a splash pad with a shallow pool for infants and toddlers, and a game hub with volleyball, basketball and pickleball courts.

Additionally, the 10-story Suncastle in Paradise Plaza — the centerpiece of Celebration Key, designed to look like a giant sandcastle — features an observation deck and two 350-foot-long waterslides.

Adults-only relaxation

Pearl Cove Beach Club is the exclusive, adults-only section on Celebration Key. It features an infinity pool with views of the turquoise sea, a secluded beach area, a live DJ, a swim-up bar and plenty of places to lounge. Cruisers must pay an additional fee to enter this area ($179.99 per person); access includes an open bar, lunch, premium lounge chairs and more.

If you’d like an adults-only atmosphere without paying the extra fee, head to the swim-up bar at Calypso Lagoon, which features 166 in-water seats.

Accessibility

Celebration Key’s pier allows Carnival ships to dock directly at the island — no tender boat ride required.

For passengers who cannot make the 10-minute walk along the flat pier, there are four ADA-accessible carts and 14 trams that can seat up to a dozen passengers each. Cruisers may also ride personal scooters onto the island and park them in designated areas. On shore, guests will find wide, paved walkways, and several amenities are wheelchair accessible. ADA beach wheelchairs are available on a first-come, first-served basis at no additional charge.

Local & environmental impacts

Ongoing sustainability efforts at Celebration Key include (but are not limited to):

— Efficient waste management, composting and recycling protocols

— Banning single-use plastics (and minimizing the use of other plastics) wherever possible

— Protection of Grand Bahama’s beaches and coral reefs (during construction and beyond)

On July 12, Grand Bahama residents, government officials and leaders in the community gathered to experience Celebration Key ahead of its grand opening. As the first major development completed on Grand Bahama in the last two decades, the private destination has created hundreds of long-term jobs and is expected to have a substantial economic impact on the island.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Nicola Wood manages U.S. News’ Best Cruise Lines rankings — so she always has her finger on the pulse of the cruise industry. She has been interviewed by media outlets including CNBC, the Frommer’s Travel Show and MarketWatch for her cruise expertise. Wood used her researching skills and spoke with Carnival Cruise Line representatives to write this story.

You might also be interested in:

— Carnival vs. Royal Caribbean

— Carnival vs. Disney Cruise Line

— The Top Adults-Only Cruises

— The Ultimate Cruise Packing List

— The Best Cruise Insurance

More from U.S. News

12 Top Cruise Line Private Islands and What They Offer

Disney Cruise Line vs. Carnival Cruise Line: Entertainment, Ships, Cost and More

Carnival vs. Royal Caribbean: We Compared Food, Costs and More

Celebration Key Opens in the Bahamas — Here’s What to Expect originally appeared on usnews.com