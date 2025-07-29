CECO: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ADDISON, Texas (AP) — ADDISON, Texas (AP) — CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $9.5…

ADDISON, Texas (AP) — ADDISON, Texas (AP) — CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $9.5 million.

The Addison, Texas-based company said it had profit of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 24 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The maker of air pollution controls and industrial ventilation systems posted revenue of $185.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $179.3 million.

CECO expects full-year revenue in the range of $725 million to $775 million.

