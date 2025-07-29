CBRE: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $215 million. The Dallas-based…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $215 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 72 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.19 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.

The provider of real estate investment management services posted revenue of $9.75 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.37 billion.

CBRE expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.10 to $6.20 per share.

