CB Financial Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CARMICHAELS, Pa. (AP) — CARMICHAELS, Pa. (AP) — CB Financial Services Inc. (CBFV) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.9 million.

The Carmichaels, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 74 cents per share.

The holding company for Pennsylvania-based Community Bank posted revenue of $19.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $13.5 million, which topped Street forecasts.

