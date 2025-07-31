Live Radio
Cavco: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 31, 2025, 4:44 PM

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Cavco Industries Inc. (CVCO) on Thursday reported profit of $51.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had net income of $6.42.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $556.9 million in the period.

