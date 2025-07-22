Cathay: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $77.5 million.…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $77.5 million.

The Los Angeles-based bank said it had earnings of $1.10 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The holding company for Cathay Bank posted revenue of $338.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $196.6 million, which beat Street forecasts.

