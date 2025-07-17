Cass: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $8.9…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $8.9 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 66 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 38 cents per share.

The invoice and payment management company posted revenue of $44.4 million in the period.

