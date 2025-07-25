Carter’s: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Carter’s Inc. (CRI) on Friday reported profit of $446,000 in its second quarter. On…

ATLANTA (AP) — Carter's Inc. (CRI) on Friday reported profit of $446,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 17 cents per share.

The maker of children’s apparel and accessories posted revenue of $585.3 million in the period.

