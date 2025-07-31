Carpenter: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $111.7 million.…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $111.7 million.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of $2.21 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.03 per share.

The maker of stainless steels and special alloys posted revenue of $755.6 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $770.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $376 million, or $7.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.88 billion.

