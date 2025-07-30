Carlisle: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Carlisle Cos. Inc. (CSL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $255.8…

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had profit of $5.88 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $6.27 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.67 per share.

The diversified manufacturer posted revenue of $1.45 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.5 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSL

