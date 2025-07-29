Cardiff Oncology: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $13.9 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $13.9 million in its second quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostic company posted revenue of $121,000 in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $150,000.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRDF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRDF

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.