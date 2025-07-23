Capitol Federal: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of…

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $18.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Topeka, Kansas-based company said it had profit of 14 cents.

The holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank posted revenue of $105 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $50.7 million.

