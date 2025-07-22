Capital One: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.28…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.28 billion in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $8.58. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $5.48 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.83 per share.

The credit card issuer and bank posted revenue of $16.33 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $12.49 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.22 billion.

