Capital Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $13.1 million.

The bank, based in Rockville, Maryland, said it had earnings of 78 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 85 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $77.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $60.8 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

