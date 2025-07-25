Canon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Canon Inc. (CAJPY) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $577.1 million. On a…

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Canon Inc. (CAJPY) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $577.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tokyo-based company said it had profit of 63 cents.

The office machine company posted revenue of $7.86 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAJPY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAJPY

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.