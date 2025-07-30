Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Canadian Pacific Kansas City:…

Canadian Pacific Kansas City: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 30, 2025, 4:53 PM

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $891.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 96 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 81 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $2.67 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.79 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CP

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up