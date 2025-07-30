Canadian Pacific Kansas City: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $891.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 96 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 81 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $2.67 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.79 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CP

