Canada Goose: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) on Thursday reported a loss of $90.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 93 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 66 cents per share.

The high-end coat maker posted revenue of $77.9 million in the period.

