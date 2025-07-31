Cameco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Cameco Corp. (CCJ) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $232 million. The…

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Cameco Corp. (CCJ) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $232 million.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company said it had net income of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 51 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The uranium producer posted revenue of $633.8 million in the period.

