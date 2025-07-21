Calix: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Calix Inc. (CALX) on Monday reported a loss of $199,000…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Calix Inc. (CALX) on Monday reported a loss of $199,000 in its second quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 33 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The cloud, software platforms, systems and services provider for communications service providers posted revenue of $241.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $223.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Calix expects its per-share earnings to range from 31 cents to 37 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $243 million to $249 million for the fiscal third quarter.

