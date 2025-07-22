Cal-Maine: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $342.5…

RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $342.5 million.

The Ridgeland, Mississippi-based company said it had profit of $7.04 per share.

The egg producer posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.22 billion, or $24.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.26 billion.

