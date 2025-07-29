Caesars Entertainment: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $82 million…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $82 million in its second quarter.

The Reno, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The casino and resort operator posted revenue of $2.91 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.88 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CZR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CZR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.