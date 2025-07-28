Cadence: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) on Monday reported second-quarter profit…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $160.1 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.65 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.57 per share.

The maker of hardware and software products for validating chip designs posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.26 billion.

Cadence expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.85 to $6.95 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.21 billion to $5.27 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CDNS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CDNS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.