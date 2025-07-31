Cable One: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Cable One Inc. (CABO) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $438 million, after…

PHOENIX (AP) — Cable One Inc. (CABO) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $438 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had a loss of $77.70. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to $3.23 per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $381.1 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $380.8 million.

Cable One shares have declined 65% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $127.47, a decrease of 69% in the last 12 months.

