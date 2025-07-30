C.H. Robinson: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit…

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $152.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $1.26. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.29 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $4.14 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.22 billion.

