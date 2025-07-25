Byline Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $30.1 million. The Chicago-based…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $30.1 million.

The Chicago-based bank said it had earnings of 66 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 75 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $159 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $110.5 million, which also topped Street forecasts.

Byline Bancorp shares have decreased almost 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased almost 6% in the last 12 months.

