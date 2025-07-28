Business First: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Business First Bancshares, Inc. (BFST) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Business First Bancshares, Inc. (BFST) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $22.1 million.

The bank, based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, said it had earnings of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 66 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $129.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $81.5 million, which also beat Street forecasts.

Business First shares have decreased 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 3% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BFST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BFST

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.