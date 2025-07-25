Burke & Herbert: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (BHRB) on Thursday reported second-quarter net…

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (BHRB) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $29.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Alexandria, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.97 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $124.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $87.1 million.

Burke & Herbert shares have increased roughly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped almost 2% in the last 12 months.

