Bunge Global: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Bunge Global SA (BG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $354 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $2.61 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.31 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The agribusiness and food company posted revenue of $12.77 billion in the period.

Bunge Global expects full-year earnings to be $7.75 per share.

Bunge Global shares have dropped nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 33% in the last 12 months.

