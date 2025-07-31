Builders FirstSource: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $185 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.66. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.38 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.35 per share.

The construction supply company posted revenue of $4.23 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.24 billion.

Builders FirstSource expects full-year revenue in the range of $14.8 billion to $15.6 billion.

Builders FirstSource shares have dropped 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 25% in the last 12 months.

