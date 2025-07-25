Buenaventura: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LIMA, Peru (AP) — LIMA, Peru (AP) — Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of…

LIMA, Peru (AP) — LIMA, Peru (AP) — Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $91.3 million.

The Lima, Peru-based company said it had profit of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 40 cents per share.

The miner posted revenue of $369.5 million in the period.

Buenaventura shares have climbed 54% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 11% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BVN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BVN

