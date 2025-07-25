Brunswick: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

METTAWA, Ill. (AP) — METTAWA, Ill. (AP) — Brunswick Corp. (BC) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $59.3 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Mettawa, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 89 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $1.16 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The boat and sporting goods company posted revenue of $1.45 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.22 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Brunswick expects its per-share earnings to range from 75 cents to 90 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Brunswick expects full-year earnings to be $3.25 per share, with revenue expected to be $5.2 billion.

Brunswick shares have decreased 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 23% in the last 12 months.

