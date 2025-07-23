Brookline: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $22 million. The Boston-based…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $22 million.

The Boston-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $160 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $94.7 million.

Brookline shares have decreased almost 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $11, an increase of 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRKL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRKL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.