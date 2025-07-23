Brookline: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

July 23, 2025, 4:27 PM

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $22 million.

The Boston-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $160 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $94.7 million.

Brookline shares have decreased almost 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $11, an increase of 5% in the last 12 months.

