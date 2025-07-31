Bright Horizons: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of…

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $54.8 million.

The Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 95 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.07 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The child care and early education services provider posted revenue of $731.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $723.7 million.

Bright Horizons expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.15 to $4.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.9 billion to $2.92 billion.

Bright Horizons shares have climbed 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $113.24, a fall of roughly 6% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BFAM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BFAM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.