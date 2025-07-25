Bread Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $139…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $139 million.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $2.94 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.14 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.85 per share.

The manager of loyalty and rewards programs for retailers and others posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $929 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $937.6 million.

Bread Financial shares have fallen slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 18% in the last 12 months.

