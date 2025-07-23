Brandywine Realty Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations.

The Philadelphia-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $26.1 million, or 15 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 17 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $89 million, or 51 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $120.6 million in the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust expects full-year funds from operations in the range of 60 cents to 66 cents per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $4.33. A year ago, they were trading at $4.86.

