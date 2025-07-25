Boyd: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $151.5 million.…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $151.5 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of $1.84 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.87 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.67 per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $980.3 million.

Boyd shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 38% in the last 12 months.

