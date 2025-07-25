Boston Beer: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Boston Beer Co. (SAM) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $60.4 million. On a…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Boston Beer Co. (SAM) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $60.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of $5.45.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.37 per share.

The brewer posted revenue of $625.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $587.9 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $596.8 million.

Boston Beer expects full-year earnings to be $8 to $10.50 per share.

