BorgWarner: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $224…

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $224 million.

The Auburn Hills, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $1.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.21 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The auto parts supplier posted revenue of $3.64 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.56 billion.

BorgWarner expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.45 to $4.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $14 billion to $14.4 billion.

BorgWarner shares have risen almost 9% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 8%. The stock has risen slightly more than 6% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BWA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BWA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.