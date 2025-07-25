Booz Allen: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $271 million.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $2.16. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.48 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $2.92 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.94 billion.

Booz Allen expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.20 to $6.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $12 billion to $12.5 billion.

Booz Allen shares have dropped 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 28% in the last 12 months.

