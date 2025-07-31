Boot Barn: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $53.4 million.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of $1.74 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.55 per share.

The Western apparel and footwear retailer posted revenue of $504.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $495.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Boot Barn said it expects revenue in the range of $487 million to $495 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $5.80 to $6.70 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.1 billion to $2.18 billion.

Boot Barn shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $171.10, an increase of 28% in the last 12 months.

