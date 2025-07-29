Booking Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $895…

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $895 million.

The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $27.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $55.40 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $50.91 per share.

The online booking service posted revenue of $6.8 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.56 billion.

Booking Holdings shares have risen 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $5,593.09, a rise of 49% in the last 12 months.

