Boeing: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Boeing Co. (BA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $611 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 92 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.24 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.54 per share.

The airplane builder posted revenue of $22.75 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.86 billion.

Boeing shares have risen 34% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen roughly 9%. The stock has risen 26% in the last 12 months.

