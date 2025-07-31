Bloom Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) on Thursday reported a loss of…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) on Thursday reported a loss of $42.6 million in its second quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt and for stock option expense, came to 10 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The developer of fuel cell systems posted revenue of $401.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $381.4 million.

Bloom Energy expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.65 billion to $1.85 billion.

Bloom Energy shares have climbed 67% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $37.15, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

